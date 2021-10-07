Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $3,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,456,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

