SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.67 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.