Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.57.

SAIA opened at $248.82 on Monday. Saia has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Saia by 23.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Saia by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Saia by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

