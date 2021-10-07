Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho Sells 4,614 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$11.82 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

