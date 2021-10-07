Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

SAGE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 581,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

