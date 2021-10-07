Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 700,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Safe-T Group has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

