Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.342 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $623.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.83% and a return on equity of 719.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

