RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

