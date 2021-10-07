RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RWEOY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

RWEOY opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

