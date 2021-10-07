RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

RPM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.85. 6,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

