RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

RPM opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

