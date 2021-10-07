RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 93,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. 1,044,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.