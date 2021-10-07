Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 95,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

