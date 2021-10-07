Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $317,961.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00133761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.55 or 1.00133977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.62 or 0.06801445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

