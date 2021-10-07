Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Sector Perform

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$28.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.62.

AC opened at C$23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

