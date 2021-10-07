Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target to GBX 3,100

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 2,407 ($31.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,462.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,257.71. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,835 ($37.04).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

