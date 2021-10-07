Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €115.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.87 ($133.97).

Shares of PUM opened at €97.30 ($114.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €103.64 and its 200-day moving average is €96.88. Puma has a 12-month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

