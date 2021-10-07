Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

ROVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

