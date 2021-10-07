Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.07% of Roper Technologies worth $528,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 315,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $453.82 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.74 and its 200-day moving average is $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

