Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $113,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.63. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

