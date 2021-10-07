Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $26,368,700.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROKU opened at $321.69 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.93 and its 200-day moving average is $361.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 196.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

