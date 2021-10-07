Robert W. Baird Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

