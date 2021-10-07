RK Capital Management LLC Invests $7.46 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $6.68 on Thursday, reaching $196.29. 1,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,350. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.27.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.12.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.