RK Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Tilly’s worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $442.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

