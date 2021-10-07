RK Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 78.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,795,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in American Vanguard by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

AVD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,379. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $472.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

