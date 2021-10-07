RK Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Vonage makes up about 1.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.70, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

