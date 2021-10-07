RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

