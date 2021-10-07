RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €15.58 ($18.33) and last traded at €15.58 ($18.33). Approximately 787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.50 ($18.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.82 and its 200-day moving average is €15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

