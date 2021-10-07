Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Shares of REV opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $497.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revlon will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Revlon by 132.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Revlon by 265.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

