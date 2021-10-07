Reviewing Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -1.62% 1,412.82% 16.59% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trinity Biotech and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Biotech and Alpha Teknova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $101.98 million 0.41 -$6.39 million N/A N/A Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Biotech.

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R. Burger in June 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

