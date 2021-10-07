Reviewing Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia -8.09% 14.70% 5.53% Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56%

Nokia has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nokia and Osprey Technology Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia 1 4 12 0 2.65 Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nokia presently has a consensus target price of $7.32, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.89%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Nokia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Nokia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nokia and Osprey Technology Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia $24.98 billion 1.27 -$2.88 billion $0.30 18.83 Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nokia.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks. The Nokia Software segment offers cloud core software portfolio. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on the innovation and research and development in technologies used. The company was founded by Fredrik Idestam in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

