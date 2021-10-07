Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

