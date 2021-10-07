Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGP opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

RGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

