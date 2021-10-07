Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 52 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £258.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

