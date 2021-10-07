Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 52 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.
RSG opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £258.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.98 ($0.76).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
