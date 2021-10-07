Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.56. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSVR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

