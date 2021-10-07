Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2021 – Acceleron Pharma is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/1/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $146.00.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $148.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acceleron’s late-stage candidate, sotatercept, which is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension, promises potential. Sales of Reblozyl, used for treating anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia, have shown an encouraging trend and this bodes well for Acceleron as it ensures a steady stream of royalties for the company. The label expansion of Reblozyl increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is also positive given the latter’s expertise. However, the company is highly dependent on Reblozyl royalties for growth. Moreover, any pipeline or regulatory setbacks related to sotatercept will adversely impact prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Shares have gained steam of late on rumors of a potential takeover by a pharma giant.”

9/27/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $179.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

XLRN stock opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

