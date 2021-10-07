Request (REQ) Hits Market Cap of $185.44 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $185.44 million and $6.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00228327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00101169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

