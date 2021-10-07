Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,862 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $125.37. 1,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

