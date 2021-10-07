Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REPYY. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.27 on Monday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

