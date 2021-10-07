RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RNXT stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

