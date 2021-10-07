Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €38.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.33 ($45.10).

RNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €1.21 ($1.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €30.02 ($35.31). 1,671,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.