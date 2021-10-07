Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REMYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.