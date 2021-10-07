Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLXXF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

