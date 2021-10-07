Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 105,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 362,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

