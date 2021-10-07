Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,584,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $165,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of REG opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

