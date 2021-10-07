RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0413 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 11% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $54.19 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00231853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00128628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00144984 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002565 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

