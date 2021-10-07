Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.82

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as low as $5.06. Reading International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 35,248 shares.

Separately, Macquarie cut Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Reading International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 200.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.