RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $678.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

