RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

RBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 3,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.