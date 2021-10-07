RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

RBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,212,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 3,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

