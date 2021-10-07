Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $16.09

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $17.50. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 70 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

